Friday Apple Rumors: UK Backs Up Apple’s Claim About China Hack

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the UK standing behind AAPL’s stance on the China hack claims. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

China Hack: Apple is getting some support from the National Cyber Security Centre concerning its claims about the recent China hack news, reports MacRumors. The National Cyber Security Centre is the UK’s own organization for handling cyber crimes. It is supporting AAPL when the tech company says that it has not been affected by any alleged hacks coming out of China. The tech company made this statement yesterday countering claims made in a Bloomberg Businessweek report.

Steve Jobs: Apple CEO Tim Cook took time to remember co-founder Steve Jobs today with a Tweet. The Tweet from the AAPL CEO says “Steve showed me—and all of us—what it means to serve humanity. We miss him, today and every day, and we’ll never forget the example he set for us.” Today marks the seventh year since the passing of Jobs.

Coding Week: AAPL is holding coding classes at its stores across the European Union, AppleInsider notes. These classes are part of the EU Code Week. The company will be holding as least one coding class a day from Oct. 6 to Oct. 21. This will include classes for beginners as well as those for kids. The classes are completely free to take, as well.

