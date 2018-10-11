USPS Proposes Huge Postage Stamp Price Increase

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced plans for major postage stamp price increases.

According to the USPS, the proposal to postage stamp prince increases are for the upcoming year. If the Postal Regulatory Commission approves of the price increases, then they will go into effect on Jan. 27, 2018.

Here are the USPS’s proposal for postage stamp price increases and decreases for Mailing Services.

Letters (1 oz.) — The price will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents.

— The price will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents. Letters additional ounces — A price decrease of 21 cents to 15 cents.

— A price decrease of 21 cents to 15 cents. Letters (metered 1 oz.) — Prices increase from 47 cents to 50 cents.

— Prices increase from 47 cents to 50 cents. Outbound National Letters (1. oz) — Prices will stay the same at $1.15.

— Prices will stay the same at $1.15. Domestic Postcards — Prices will continue to be 35 cents.

Now here are the USPS’s proposal for postage stamp price increases for Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate.

Small Flat Rate Box — Prices will increase from $7.20 to $7.90.

— Prices will increase from $7.20 to $7.90. Medium Flat Rate Box — This will see a price increase from $13.65 to $14.35.

— This will see a price increase from $13.65 to $14.35. Large Flat Rate Box — A price increase from $19.80 to $19.95 will take place.

— A price increase from $19.80 to $19.95 will take place. APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box — Prices will increase from $17.40 to $18.45.

— Prices will increase from $17.40 to $18.45. Regular Flat Rate Envelope — This will see a price increase from $6.70 to $7.35.

— This will see a price increase from $6.70 to $7.35. Legal Flat Rate Envelope — A price increase of from $7.00 to $7.65 will go into effect.

— A price increase of from $7.00 to $7.65 will go into effect. Padded Flat Rate Envelope — The price increase here will go from $7.25 to $8.00.

You can follow this link to learn more about postage stamp price increases for 2019 and what else the USPS has planned for the upcoming year.

