Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) announced that the company’s list of cities that will have its 5G service has been announced.

The company is following the initiative of other major U.S. phone carriers and rolling out an exclusive, lightning-speed Wi-Fi service that will eclipse the 4G service that has been available for about a decade. The Verizon 5G cities list includes Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The announcement that the 5G cell service was coming arrived less than a year ago from the company. Verizon now says that is has started offering installations of the 5G Home broadband service as of today, noting that Houston resident Clayton Harris is “the first 5G customer in the world.”

There are a lot of questions surrounding whether or not the Verizon 5G launch in the U.S. really is the first in the world, as well as whether or not it really is 5G. It is also unclear whether or not the service will be as widely available to consumers as the company claims.

Verizon said it is offering an end-to-end 5G solution that comes with the necessary wireless hardware to power the wireless Internet service that will offer faster speeds than ever to home broadband users. Verizon says that the service will churn out 300 Mbps speeds, as well as peak 1 Gbps speeds.

VZ stock is up about 0.6% on Monday following the news.