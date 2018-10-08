VUDU News: Walmart Adding MGM Shows to Streaming Service

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) has good some good Vudu news for users of the streaming service.

Source: Vudu

This Vudu news is about signing a deal that will have original MGM shows come to Walmart’s streaming service. This opens the way for the company to grow its movies and TV streaming service, which has nowhere near the reach of rivals like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

The best thing about this is that it won’t cost customers a thing to watch these new shows on Vudu. Instead, the Walmart streaming service will be offering these new MGM shows as part of its Movies On Us program. This trades a subscription or rental price in favor of customers having to view ads.

Walmart notes that it is also considering deals with other studios for original content. However, it also points out that Vudu isn’t going to be a studio company that creates hundreds of pieces of original content, reports Variety.

“Under this partnership, MGM will create exclusive content based on their extensive library of iconic IP (intellectual property), and that content will premiere exclusively on the Vudu platform,” Justin Rushing, a Walmart spokesman, told Reuters.

What we don’t know about this recent deal is any of the exact content that will be showing up on Vudu. MGM has a large library of IPs that includes James Bond, Rocky and more. We also don’t know any of the financial details concerning the Vudu news and MGM shows deal.

WMT stock was up 1% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.