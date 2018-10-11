Walgreens Earnings Send WBA Stock Ticking Higher

The Walgreens earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 is out now and it has WBA stock on the move.

Walgreens’ (NASDAQ: WBA ) most recent earnings report includes earnings per share of $1.48. This is an increase from the earnings per share of $1.31 reported in the Walgreens earnings report for the same period of the year prior. It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter.

Walgreens earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also includes net income of $1.51 billion. The company’s net income from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $807 million.

Operating income reported in the Walgreens earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $1.51 billion. This is up from the company’s operating income of $1.11 billion reported during the same time last year.

Walgreens earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year includes revenue of $33.44 billion. This is better than the pharmacy company’s revenue of $30.15 billion reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it wasn’t able to beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $33.78 billion for the period.

The most recent Walgreens earnings report also includes the company’s outlook for fiscal 2019. WBA is expecting earnings per share for the fiscal year to range from $6.40 to $6.70. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $6.46 for the fiscal year.

WBA stock was up 1% as of noon Thursday, but is down 3% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.