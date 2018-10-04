A Walmart camping axe recall was issued this week as the company’s product has proven to be a health hazard due to the design of the axe, which could cause the head to detach and injure the owner or someone nearby.

The retail giant said that it has issued a recall on the Ozark Trail brand of camp axe following multiple reports from consumers that the axe heads flew off the handle, leading to multiple injuries. It is unclear how many users were injured or how serious the injuries were from accidents related to the axe’s design flaw.

The Ozark Trail axe is roughly 14 inches long and it has a black, non-slip rubber grip and claw feature. The product itself is sold at Walmart stores all around the country and it has a model number 60111140 that is printed on its packaging.

The retail giant said that consumers who bought the Ozark Trail axe need to stop using it immediately. Walmart added that axe owners need to return the product to their nearest company store as soon as possible in order to get a full refund.

The company added that the Walmart camping axe recall affects roughly 246,000 units of the product.

WMT stock was sliding a fraction of a percentage on Thursday following the news.