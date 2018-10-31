Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Releases First iOS 12.1.1 Beta

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a new beta for developers . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS 12.1.1 Beta: The first beta for iOS 12.1.1 is now available for download, reports MacRumors. This new beta includes some bug fixes for the company’s mobile devices. It’s unknown what these are, as Apple doesn’t go into detail with release notes. The tech company says the new beta will also improve performance of its devices. All of this talk points to iOS 12.1.1 being a smaller update that won’t introduce new features. The current beta is only available to developers.

Helium: A strange incident involving helium saw several Apple device bricked, 9to5Mac notes. This incident took place in a Chicago hospital and it has to do with a liquid helium leak. This leak caused 40 AAPL devices, including smartphones and smartwatches, to stop working. Some of the issues were only temporary, but other devices didn’t recover. The issue has to do with the MEMS silicon timing oscillators used for the CPU clock. The issue didn’t affect Android devices.

Leap Motion: Apple has been trying to acquire startup Leap Motion, but keeps hitting roadblocks, reports Business Insider. The company has made two offers for the AR startup over the last few years, but both ended in failure. According to recent reports, the first time around it was due to a negative attitude concerning AAPL and its devices. The second time it looks like the founders of the company weren’t happy with the $50 million asking price.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.