Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) surged late in the day as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which were well ahead of what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate.

The wing restaurant chain said that for its latest quarter, it brought in adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which is stronger than what analysts were calling for. The Wall Street consensus estimate was asking the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

Wingstop added that its revenue for the period was up by about 15.5% compared to its year-ago quarter, reaching $38.246 million. Analysts were calling for the company to rake in revenue of about $38 million, according to data compiled by Zacks.

The chain added that its same-store sales for the period increased by 6.3% compared to its year-ago quarter. Wingstop added that its systemwide same-store sales were seen as being boosted by about 4.1% overall compared to the year-ago quarter, according to data compiled by Consensus Metrix.

The company now sees its full-year earnings as being 85 cents per share, which is 5 cents higher than analysts projected.

WING stock is up about 0.7% after the bell as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which topped what analysts were looking for in their consensus estimate. WING shares were down about 3.2% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its quarterly earnings results.