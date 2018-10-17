Winnebago Stock Is a Winner on Strong Q4 Earnings

Winnebago stock was up on Wednesday after releasing its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Winnebago (NYSE: WGO ) reported earnings per share of 94 cents during its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 79 cents reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. It was also good news for Winnebago stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 91 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Winnebago for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $29.79 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $24.92 million that was reported during the same time last year.

Winnebago’s most recent earnings report also includes operating income of $45.69 million. The motor homes manufacturer reported operating income of $43.47 million during its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of the year, Winnebago reported revenue of $536.19 million. This is up from the company’s revenue of $454.94 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also a boon to Winnebago stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $499.25 million.

Winnebago also reported its results for its fiscal full year of 2018 today. The company reported earnings per share of $3.22 on revenue of $2.02 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $3.18 on revenue of $1.98 billion for the year.

WGO stock was up 3% as of Wednesday morning, but is down 42% year-to-date.

