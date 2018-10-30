Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced its Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for November 2018 as the company does every month, offering four games that console owners can download for free.

Source: Microsoft

Two of these games are for Xbox One gamers, while the other two are for Xbox 360 players. Here are the four Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for November 2018:

Battlefield 1 : This classic first-person shooter title will be available all month to Xbox One gamers, which takes place during World War I, featuring realistic maps and battles from the war.

: This classic first-person shooter title will be available all month to Xbox One gamers, which takes place during World War I, featuring realistic maps and battles from the war. Race the Sun : This is an endless running video game where you control a solar-powered spaceship and attempt to dodge various objects that you can pick up while you head for the sun, which you never actually reach. The game is available all month to Xbox One gamers.

: This is an endless running video game where you control a solar-powered spaceship and attempt to dodge various objects that you can pick up while you head for the sun, which you never actually reach. The game is available all month to Xbox One gamers. Assassin’s Creed : The original action-adventure stealth game in the series can be accessed by Xbox 360 gamers from November 1 through 15. This game came out back in 2007 and it has evolved quite a bit since.

: The original action-adventure stealth game in the series can be accessed by Xbox 360 gamers from November 1 through 15. This game came out back in 2007 and it has evolved quite a bit since. Dante’s Inferno: For the second half of the month, Xbox 360 owners can play Dante’s Inferno, which is based on the first canticle of Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.

MSFT stock is down about 2.9% on Monday following the news and the stock fell a further 0.5% after the bell.