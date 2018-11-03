3 Oil Service Stocks to Play the Rebound in Crude

Oil prices have certainly been under some pressure over the past several weeks. Crude has now dropped a record 12 straight days and over 25% since making a recent high of $76.22 on October 3. While the carnage in oil prices has been historic, the move in oil service stocks has been even more extreme. This makes oil service stocks a more optimal, and safer, way to play for a pop in crude.

Investors and traders alike who think that oil prices are due for a bounce should consider oil service stocks as a very viable alternative to crude futures. The combination of multi-year lows, attractive yields, deeply oversold technicals and heavily discounted correlations makes this group a comparative value.

Here are three oil service stocks that will benefit greatly from a rally in oil.

Schlumberger (SLB)



Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB ) of the largest U.S oil services stock by market cap. It carries a very robust 4.22% dividend yield and is now trading at the lowest price since 2009.

Shares are deeply oversold with a 14-day RSI now below 18. The three previous times SLB was this oversold marked a significant short term low in the stock. Probability favors a counter trend rally in SLB so now is a good time for investors to buy in.

Halliburton (HAL)



Halliburton (NYSE: HAL ) is the second largest of the U.S. oil service stocks behind Schlumberger. The dividend yield is a solid 2.23% with a payout ratio of just 36.2%.

Oil service stocks like HAL are usually highly correlated to oil prices, but are now trading at a massive discount to oil. Look for that correlation to revert to the mean and for HAL to be a relative outperformer in the coming months.

Van Eck Oil Services ETF (OIH)



Van Eck Oil Services ETF ( NYSE: OIH ) comprise a basket of oil service stocks. OIH sports a very respectable 3.62% dividend yield and as an ETF, OIH also has the risk-reducing benefit of diversification.

Shares are deeply oversold as well with a 14 day RSI approaching 20-very extreme for an ETF. Prior instances when OIH was this oversold proved to be a very opportune time to take a long position. This very likely could be the case once again.

Tim Biggam may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.