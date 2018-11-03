3 Transportation Stocks Set to Beat Q3 Earnings Expectations

Within the widely diversified transportation sector, consisting of airlines, railroads, truckers and shippers, to name a few, railroad companies have been benefiting from strong demand for freight on the back of a buoyant economy and solid volume growth. These tailwinds drove third-quarter results of transportation stocks like Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), which reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Moreover, both the top and the bottom line improved significantly year-over-year.

Package delivery companies like United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) are gaining from robust e-commerce growth. This company’s top line improved significantly YOY and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also increased substantially YOY.

However, escalating fuel prices are pushing up the operating expenses and in turn, hampering the transportation stocks’ bottom-line growth. Per data provided by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the monthly average spot price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude in July, August and September 2018 was $70.98 per barrel, $68.06 and $70.23, respectively. The figures were much higher than the comparable year-ago readings of $46.63, $48.04 and $49.82, respectively.

In fact, the third-quarter earnings of key sector players like American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK ) declined on a YOY basis, mainly due to high fuel costs.

Transportation Stocks: What’s in Store This Earnings Season?

So far the majority of the transportation stocks that haven’t yet reported earnings numbers are from the shipping industry. Increased demand for commodities from the key emerging markets and Europe is a positive for the industry. Additionally, the relatively stable performance of the Baltic Dry Index (a gauge of the shipping costs of raw materials such as iron ore, coal and grain) in a year’s time despite the headwinds indicates that there is light at the end of the tunnel for shipping stocks.

Moreover, in spite of trade war related fears, the dry bulk shipping market consistently displays signs of improvement. Better fleet utilization and higher average spot rate are further upsides for transportation stocks in the shipping space.

While high fuel costs and trade war fears are likely to weigh on the results, the above-mentioned tailwinds should aid results.

How to Pick Winners

Barring a few roadblocks, transportation stocks boast numerous tailwinds, which are fueling growth for the sector. Thus, it won’t be a bad idea to add a few good gems from this sector with potential to post better-than-expected earnings in Q3 to one’s portfolio. An earnings beat more often than not boosts investor confidence in the stocks, translating into a rapid share price appreciation.

However, selecting the right stocks with big promises to trump Q3 earnings estimates is a difficult task. This is where the Zacks methodology proves its mettle.

Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP have the maximum chance — as high as 70% — of beating estimates. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Transportation Stocks to Buy

Based on the above methodology, we have zeroed in on three transportation stocks that are likely to surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate this earnings season.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO), based in Hamilton, Bermuda, is a provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. This Zacks Rank #3 company currently has an Earnings ESP of +30.77%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 16.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), based in Hamilton, Bermuda, provides international marine transportation of crude oil. The stock has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +5.40%. The company is slated to release third-quarter results on Nov. 15.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), based in Hamilton, Bermuda, is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The company is a Zacks #3 Ranked player and has an Earnings ESP of +17.19%. It will announce third-quarter financial numbers on Nov. 29.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it’s predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce “the world’s first trillionaires,” but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks’ 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research