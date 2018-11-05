5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In

Value stocks are poised for a nice rebound on Wednesday thanks to positive headlines around a possible trade deal with China as well as some dovishness form Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell.

Specifically, traders are looking for indications the Fed will halt its rate hike campaign in 2019 to allow the economy and financial markets to adjust to the steady tightening of credit since 2015. They got some indication of that on Wednesday, as a somewhat-dovish Powell noted interest rates are still “just below” the neutral level (“neither speeding nor slowing down growth”).

The disconnect can be seen in the way the futures market has only penciled in two further quarter-point hikes in 2019 while the Fed is looking for four. The expectation is that policymakers will acquiesce and come down to where the market is.

If so, it will be a huge relief to Wall Street and sets the stage for an impressive rally in these five beaten down stocks:

D.R. Horton (DHI)



Click to Enlarge D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI ) stock is rebounding off of what looks like a double-bottom low set over the last two months, heading toward a test of resistance near its 20-day moving average.

The November low coincided with a test of support at the 200-week moving average, which provided support during the last major drawdown in early 2016. Shares are down more than 30% from the high set back in January.

The company will next report results on Jan. 30 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 79 cents per share on revenues of $3.5 billion. When the company last reported on Nov. 8, earnings of $1.22 matched estimates on an 8.3% rise in revenues.

International Business Machines (IBM)



Click to Enlarge International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM ) shares look ready to cut the losses from a nasty 20% decline suffered from early October that took shares all the way back to levels not seen since early 2016.

The decline resulted in the exit from a three-year consolidation range near $145. The company was recently in the news for a big acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE: RHT ) for a whopping 63% price premium.

The company will next report results on Jan. 22 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $4.85 per share on revenues of $21.9 billion.

When the company last reported on October 16, earnings of $3.42 beat estimates by two cents on a 2.1% decline in revenues.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)



Click to Enlarge Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ) shares are finding support near its summertime levels, setting up a run at both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The recent lows mark yet another test of the repeatedly tested support near $50 going back to early 2017. The company has been challenged by increased competition and a drop in customer service scores. Analysts at Goldman and Credit Suisse recently initiatives coverage with a neutral rating.

The company will next report results on Jan. 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $5.7 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 25, earnings of $1.08 per share matched estimates on a 5.1% decline in revenues.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)



Click to Enlarge Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL ) shares are also consolidating near the trading range set over the summer, setting up a run at resistance near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares are down more than 16% from their recent high despite recent strong results as investors were spooked by relatively tepid forward guidance.

The company will next report results on Jan. 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.51 per share on revenues of $2.3 billion.

When the company last reported on Oct. 25, earnings of $3.98 beat estimates by two cents on an 8.8% rise in revenues.

State Street Corporation (STT)



Click to EnlargeState Street Corp (NYSE: STT ) shares are consolidating near the recent low set in late October, capping a decline of more than 35% from the highs set back in January. Financial stocks have been hit hard despite higher long-term interest rates, which in the past bolstered net interest margin hopes.

But now, the worry is that consumers will balk at more expensive loans. A slowdown in the Fed’s rate hike pace would alleviate this.

The company will next report results on Jan. 22 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.89 per share on revenues of $3.1 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 19, earnings of $1.87 missed estimates by two cents on a 3.7% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.