Abercrombie & Fitch Earnings: ANF Stock Soars on Blowout Q3

Abercrombie & Fitch earnings for the third quarter of 2018 was a blessing for ANF stock today.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF ) reported earnings per share of 33 cents for the third quarter of the year. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 30 cents from the third quarter of 2017. It was also good news for ANF stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 20 cents for the period.

The Abercrombie & Fitch earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes net income of $24.78 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $10.62 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

During the most recent Abercrombie & Fitch earnings report, the company saw operating income come in at $39.68 million. ANF’s operating income from the third quarter of the previous year was $22.74 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 also sees it reporting revenue of $861.19 million. This is up from the company’s revenue of $859.11 million from the same time last year. It was also a boon to ANF stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $852.97 million for the quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch also announced a change for its leadership today. The company says that Kristin Scott, current Brand President of Hollister Co., is now taking on the role of President of Global Brands.

ANF stock was up 17% as of noon Thursday, but is down 5% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.