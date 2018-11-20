Autodesk earnings (NASDAQ: ADSK ) were better than what analysts were calling for during the company’s most recent fiscal quarter, sending ADSK stock soaring late in the day Tuesday.

The San Rafael, Calif.-based multinational software maker said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it posted a loss once again, but the figure was a considerable improvement over the year-ago quarter. Here’s what you should know know about Autodesk’s period:

The company posted a loss of $23.7 million, or 11 cents per share.

The figure was a fraction of the company’s loss from its year-ago quarter, when it posted losses of $119.8 million, or 55 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Autodesk brought in earnings of 29 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, according to data compiled from a FactSet survey.

The software company also brought in revenue of $660.9 million during the period, topping the $515.3 million it brought in during the year-ago quarter.

Wall Street was calling for revenue of $640.9 million for the period, according to data compiled by FactSet.

For its fourth quarter, Autodesk projects adjusted earnings of 40 cents to 44 cents per share, while analysts predict adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company sees its revenue in the range of $700 million to $710 million next to Wall Street’s revenue outlook of $689.1 million.

ADSK stock is gaining about 7.5% after the bell following the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing. Shares had declined more than 2.1% during regular trading hours Tuesday in anticipation of the company’s quarterly results.