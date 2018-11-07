Hurry, Before They Sell Out! Aldi Wine Advent Calendars Go on Sale Today!

The Aldi wine advent calendars go on sale today for anyone looking for an interesting lead up to Christmas.

Customers that are looking to pick up the Aldi wine advent calendars will have to spend roughly $70 for the product, but this price can vary. That may seem like a lot, but it really only has each small bottle of wine coming in at just under $3.

Anyone looking to purchase the Aldi wine advent calendars will be happy to know that the product is going sale at stores across the U.S. It features a total of 24 different bottles of wine. The varieties of wine include white, red and rose.

The following are the wines that customers will find in the Aldi wine advent calendars this year.

2 x Prosecco Extra Dry, Italy

2 x Chardonnay, Australia

2 x Chenin Blanc, South Africa

2 x Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

2 x White Zinfandel, U.S.A.

2 x Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia

2 x Pinot Grigio, Italy

2 x Malbec, Argentina

2 x Shiraz, Australia

2 x Red Blend, Italy

2 x Merlot, Chile

2 x Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

If you’re looking to pick up the Aldi wine advent calendars today, you may want to be quick about it. The item was popular last year and will likely be so as well this year. This will actually be the first year it is available in the U.S., which may make demand even higher as customers buy it to see what all the talk is about.

