Amazon Black Friday 2018: Early Deals Have Begun

AMZN stock fell about 0.3% on Friday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Amazon Black Friday 2018 (NASDAQ:AMZN) early deals have been announced and they include plenty of discounts for its flagship products, including various versions of the Fire tablet, Fire TV and Echo.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are some of the best early deals that you can expect from the Amazon Black Friday 2018:

As of Friday, Nov. 16:

As of Sunday, Nov. 18:

As of Wednesday, Nov. 21:

  • Blink XT 1 for $78.99 ($51 off, or you can get a 3-cam system for $90 off)

As of Thursday, Nov. 22:

AMZN stock is down about 0.3% on Friday following the announcements.

