Amazon Black Friday 2018 (NASDAQ:AMZN) early deals have been announced and they include plenty of discounts for its flagship products, including various versions of the Fire tablet, Fire TV and Echo.
Here are some of the best early deals that you can expect from the Amazon Black Friday 2018:
As of Friday, Nov. 16:
- Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for $89.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet for $149.99 ($50 off)
As of Sunday, Nov. 18:
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 ($15 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 ($15 off)
- Fire TV Cube 4K for $59.99 ($60 off)
As of Wednesday, Nov. 21:
- Blink XT 1 for $78.99 ($51 off, or you can get a 3-cam system for $90 off)
As of Thursday, Nov. 22:
- Echo Dot (first-gen) for $19.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot (second-gen) for $24 ($25.99 off)
- Echo (second-gen) for $69 ($30.99 off)
- Echo Plus (second-gen) for $109.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show (second-gen) for $179.99 ($50 off)
- Echo Spot for $89.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with the purchase of an Echo device
- Fire 7 tablet with Alexa for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle for $79.99 ($39.99 off)
- Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle for $144.99 ($59.99 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen) for $79.99 ($40 off)
AMZN stock is down about 0.3% on Friday following the announcements.