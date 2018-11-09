We have compiled the best Amazon Black Friday deals 2018 as Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping spree on Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.

Here are 12 of the best deals you can access this year:

Buy 4 Amazon Echo devices and save $60.

devices and save $60. Under Armour is offering socks for up to 36% less than the company’s usual price.

is offering socks for up to 36% less than the company’s usual price. Nine West is selling select watches for 50% off as part of this year’s Amazon Black Friday deals 2018.

is selling select watches for 50% off as part of this year’s Amazon Black Friday deals 2018. AmazonBasic s is offering up to 20% off on bedding, cookware, electronics and accessories.

is offering up to 20% off on bedding, cookware, electronics and accessories. Dyson has a number of discounts on its appliances, including 38% off a vacuum cleaner and 30% off a humidifier.

has a number of discounts on its appliances, including 38% off a vacuum cleaner and 30% off a humidifier. KitchenAid is offering a 52% off discount on select mixer attachments through the e-commerce site.

is offering a 52% off discount on select mixer attachments through the e-commerce site. Stone & Beam is offering 25% off on select lamps, as well as 20% off on select sofas.

is offering 25% off on select lamps, as well as 20% off on select sofas. Fisher Price is offering a 50% discount on a Classic Retro Record Player and 43% off a Pull A Tune Xylophone.

is offering a 50% discount on a Classic Retro Record Player and 43% off a Pull A Tune Xylophone. LEGO has a 30% discount on its Classic Fun Future Building Kit.

has a 30% discount on its Classic Fun Future Building Kit. Canon camera lenses can be found at a discount of 35% off for select brand models.

camera lenses can be found at a discount of 35% off for select brand models. Roku streaming sticks can be found for 18% off on select models of the media entertainment player.

streaming sticks can be found for 18% off on select models of the media entertainment player. TP-Link Wi-Fi extenders are up to 30% off as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals 2018.

AMZN stock is declining about 2.2% during regular trading hours Friday.