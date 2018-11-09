We have compiled 10 of the best Apple Black Friday deals (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2018, including the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro at a discount of more than $500.
Here are the six best Apple Black Friday deals you can access this year:
- MacBook Pro (15.4 inches, 2017): You can access this classic laptop for $2,149 during Black Friday shopping this year, down from its previous price of $2,799, marking a $650 discount.
- iMac (21.5 inches, 2017, Refurbished: Get this device for $774.99, a discount of more than $100 from its previous price of $899.
- iPad 128GB (9.7 inches, 2018): This tablet will only set you back $349, an $80 discount from its previous price of $429.
- Apple Watch Series 3: This will only cost you $199, down from its previous price of $279.
- Apple AirPods: Only $129 for this pair of earbuds, which were previously selling for $159.
- iPad 32GB (9.7 inches, 2018: Get this device for $80 off at $249 as it was previously selling for $329. This deal begins on November 22.
Here are four Apple Black Friday deals from other retailers:
- P.C. Richard & Son is selling a MacBook Pro 13-inch for $1,699 this year.
- Amazon will sell its Apple iPad 9.7 32GB 2017 model for $299.
- Blinq is selling the Apple iPhone XS (64GB Gold) for the low price of $927.69.
- Finally, NewEgg Business is selling the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch for $2229.99, which is $300 cheaper than its closes competitor.
AAPL stock is sliding about 2.5% on Friday.