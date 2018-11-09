We have compiled 10 of the best Apple Black Friday deals (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for 2018, including the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro at a discount of more than $500.

Source: Apple

Here are the six best Apple Black Friday deals you can access this year:

MacBook Pro (15.4 inches, 2017) : You can access this classic laptop for $2,149 during Black Friday shopping this year, down from its previous price of $2,799, marking a $650 discount.

: You can access this classic laptop for $2,149 during Black Friday shopping this year, down from its previous price of $2,799, marking a $650 discount. iMac (21.5 inches, 2017, Refurbished : Get this device for $774.99, a discount of more than $100 from its previous price of $899.

: Get this device for $774.99, a discount of more than $100 from its previous price of $899. iPad 128GB (9.7 inches, 2018) : This tablet will only set you back $349, an $80 discount from its previous price of $429.

: This tablet will only set you back $349, an $80 discount from its previous price of $429. Apple Watch Series 3 : This will only cost you $199, down from its previous price of $279.

: This will only cost you $199, down from its previous price of $279. Apple AirPods : Only $129 for this pair of earbuds, which were previously selling for $159.

: Only $129 for this pair of earbuds, which were previously selling for $159. iPad 32GB (9.7 inches, 2018: Get this device for $80 off at $249 as it was previously selling for $329. This deal begins on November 22.

Here are four Apple Black Friday deals from other retailers:

P.C. Richard & Son is selling a MacBook Pro 13-inch for $1,699 this year.

is selling a for $1,699 this year. Amazon will sell its Apple iPad 9.7 32GB 2017 model for $299.

will sell its for $299. Blinq is selling the Apple iPhone XS (64GB Gold) for the low price of $927.69.

is selling the for the low price of $927.69. Finally, NewEgg Business is selling the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch for $2229.99, which is $300 cheaper than its closes competitor.

AAPL stock is sliding about 2.5% on Friday.