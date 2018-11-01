Thursday Apple Rumors: Face ID May Get an Upgrade in 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is plans for Face ID next year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Face ID: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be upgrading Face ID in its 2019 iPhone line, reports 9to5Mac. The rumor says that the company will be improving the flood illuminator on the camera. This will result in less unlock fails for users. At the same time, this rumor also says that customers can expect the next iPad lineup to launch in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the source of these rumors.

iOS 12.1.1 Beta: The first public beta of iOS 12.1.1 is now available for download, MacRumors notes. The launch of the public beta for iOS 12.1.1 comes just one day after the launch of the developer beta for iOS 12.1.1. Anyone trying out the iOS 12.1.1 beta won’t notice major changes. This update is more focused on fixing bugs and improving quality, rather than introducing new features.

FaceTime: A recent hack relies on a group FaceTime call to reveal contact information, reports AppleInsider. This process allows a person to see the specific details of people on the iPhone’s contact list without unlocking the device. This is achievable on any iPhone running iOS 12.1 and with 3D Touch support. The hack itself is incredibly specific, meaning the potential for abuse is small.

