Friday Apple Rumors: i7 MacBook Air May Have Been in the Works

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a faster MacBook Air. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

MacBook Air: It looks like Apple may have been toying with the idea of a faster MacBook Air, reports MacRumors. Benchmark results for a faster device showed up last week on Geekbench. This device was using an Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) i7 processor. This is different from the current MacBook Air line, which only features an i5 processor. The model number of the device is also different from any current MacBook on the market.

Mac mini: Owners of the Mac mini won’t have much trouble with repairs, iFixit notes. The teardown of the Mac mini shows that it isn’t difficult to get inside the device for repairs. This makes sense as AAPL did design the device so that certain components could be upgraded. This results in the Mac mini taking home a repairability score of six out of 10 from iFixit. The closer to 10 a score is the easier the device is to repair.

Holiday Survey: One survey shows that customers are hoping to get their hands on Apple products this year, reports BGR. The survey comes from Gazelle and it tracks customer wants. When it comes to tech, AAPL devices take three of the top four spots. The top spot belongs to Samsung Galaxy. However, the second, third and fourth spots on the list are taken by the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.