Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Launches watchOS 5.1.1 To Fix Major Bug

Apple Rumors for Monday

watchOS 5.1.1: AAPL’s watchOS 5.1.1 update is out today to resolve an issue with its smartwatch, reports MacRumors. The release of watchOS 5.1.1 fixes an issue with the Watch that could result in the device bricking. There were enough complaints about the issue that the tech company pulled watchOS 5.1 last Tuesday. This issue didn’t affect all of the company’s devices, but it was enough for it to be a problem.

Germany: It looks like AAPL’s Pay will be launching in Germany soon, 9to5Mac notes. This news comes directly from AAPL, which says that the mobile payments platform will be launching in the company in the near future. There is also talk about the new feature from HypoVereinsbank, which is one of the largest banks in the country. The exact launch of Pay in Germany is still unknown, but it can’t be far off.

iPhone XR Demand: A recent rumor claims that Apple is seeing lower demand than it was expecting for the iPhone XR, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is telling its manufacturing partners, such as Foxconn and Pegatron, to halt production of any new assembly lines for the iPhone XR. This suggests that AAPL isn’t getting as positive of a reception to the iPhone XR as what it was hoping for.

