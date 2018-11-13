Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Still Release New AirPods in 2018

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a new AirPods release period . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

New AirPods: A recent rumor claims that AAPL will release its new AirPods this year, reports BGR. The source of this rumor calls the new wireless earbuds from AAPL the “AirPods 2.” They also say that the company will “definitely” release the device in 2018. The source of this rumor is Ice Universe, a leaker with a solid track record when it comes to Samsung devices.

Spotify: Spotify is now available for use on the Apple Watch, AppleInsider notes. The release allows users to control the Spotify app via their AAPL smartwatches, but the current options available to customers are still limited. This includes not being able to stream music from Spotify directly to the Watch. Instead, users will have to sync to an iPhone. The new feature is available by updating the Spotify iPhone app.

ID Lock: Some users of Apple ID are being locked out of their accounts for security reasons, reports MacRumors. The exact reason for this is unknown, as AAPL hasn’t announced anything about the issue. The ID lockouts are occurring even for users with two-factor authentication enabled. Users can gain back control over their accounts by resetting their passwords.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.