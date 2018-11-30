Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Music Coming to Amazon Echo

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Amazon Echo: Apple and Amazon are teaming up to bring the former’s music streaming service to Echo devices. This will have owners of Echo devices being able to request that Alexa play music from the service. This works with specific songs, artists and albums. They can also request for the smartspeaker to play one of their own playlists. The feature will launch on Dec. 17, 2018.

Watch Return Period: It looks like AAPL will be extending the Watch return period for ECG customers, reports MacRumors. According to a leaked letter to retail employees, customers can return the Watch within 45 days of purchase if they aren’t happy with its ECG capabilities. This is a longer return period than the 14 days that is typically allowed. There still aren’t ECG features on the Watch, but it looks like an app will be coming soon.

XS Cases: Apple is now selling new silicone cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max, 9to5Mac notes. These new cases offer customers more colors than before. The three new colors of silicone cases that are available for the iPhone XS and XS Max are Hibiscus, Mellow Yellow, and Pacific Green. There still aren’t any silicone cases for the iPhone XR from the tech company.

