Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Not Planning to Settle Qualcomm Lawsuit

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of lawsuit plans with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Qualcomm Lawsuit: It doesn’t look like Apple has any planning to settle a lawsuit with Qualcomm, reports Reuters. According to a source close to the matter, the tech company doesn’t have any plans to agree to a settlement with Qualcomm. Instead, this person notes that AAPL is actively preparing for a legal battle with QCOM. The tech company previously used Qualcomm modems in its smartphones, but legal battles between the two put an end to that. Those fights are still going on and this newest news is a part of it.

LG OLED: A recent report claims that LG is starting mass production of OLED panels for Apple, AppleInsider notes. This report claims that LG is entering production for 400,000 OLED panels that will go to AAPL. The first delivery of these panels will take place in December. It’s unknown what size the panels are or what devices they will be for.

iOS 12.1: A new version of iOS 12.1 is now available to download, reports MacRumors. This version of iOS 12.1 isn’t available for all iPhone devices. Instead, it is only for the iPhone XR. This update is only available for iPhone XR users that haven’t already updated to iOS 12.1. The differences between these two version are unknown, but most likely have to do with minor bug fixes.

