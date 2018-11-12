Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL Addressing iPhone X Display Issues

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new repair program. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

iPhone X Display: AAPL is offering a new repair program to fix some iPhone X display issues, reports BGR. A new repair program will allow iPhone X owners with certain problems to get a free display replacement. This problem can result in the displays becoming unresponsive, or responding when not in use. The issues isn’t widespread and only affects a small amount of iPhone X devices.

SSD Repairs: A new repair program has AAPL fixing SSD problems with some MacBook devices, MacRumors notes. The problem is specifically for the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar. It covers devices that came out between June 2017 and June 2018. The issue can result in data loss and drive failure for devices with 128GB and 256GB SSDs. This issue appears to only affect a few devices and repairs are free for owners.

5G Modem: Apple may get to test out modems for its 2020 iPhone next year, reports 9to5Mac. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), which will likely provide AAPL with 5G modems in 2020, is bumping up its release schedule for its 5G modems. The company’s first 5G modem will be the XMM 8160. It is speeding up production by six months, which may allow AAPL to test the modem in its iPhone devices earlier than previously expected.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.