Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Refreshes Certified Refurbished Online Store

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a refresh for part of the company’s online store. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Certified Refurbished Online Store: Apple has refreshed its Certified Refurbished Online Store with a new look, reports 9to5Mac. This refresh gives the store a much easier to navigate design. It also includes larger pictures to better help customers navigate and look over products. The update for the store went live during this week. Prior to this update, the store was a little lacking in terms of visual flair.

AirPort Extreme: Customers can no longer purchase the AirPort Extreme from Apple’s online store, MacRumors notes. The AirPort Extreme was discontinued by the company earlier this year. Despite this, it was still selling its current stock of the device through its online store. However, now it is gone completely. The AirPort Time Capsule is also missing from the online store, suggesting that AAPL has run out of its current stock.

Toxic Rating: Apple has earned an “A+” rating from a toxic chemical watchdog group, reports AppleInsider. The toxic chemicals watchdog group behind this rating is Mind the Store. The group grades companies on how many toxic chemicals are in products they sell and also their work to reduce use of these chemicals. AAPL’s score last year from the same watchdog group was an “A”.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.