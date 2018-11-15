Thursday Apple Rumors: SIM-Free iPhone XR Now Available in U.S.

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the SIM-free iPhone XR coming to the U.S. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

iPhone XR: Apple is now allowing customers in the U.S. to purchase a SIM-free version of the iPhone XR, reports AppleInsider. The launch of the SIM-free iPhone XR in the U.S. is faster than typical SIM-free iPhone releases. AAPL typically waits a few months before releasing the SIM-free versions of its smartphones in the U.S. This launch allows customers to buy an iPhone XR without having to first tie it down to a mobile carrier.

iOS 12.1.1 Beta: A new beta of iOS 12.1.1 is now available for download, MacRumors notes. This beta is currently only available to developers. They can grab it via the Developer Center or via an over-the-air update. An update to the public beta will likely follow in the next few days. The iOS 12.1.1 update may not be as major as when iOS 12.1 came out, but it will still include some new features, such as more Haptic Touch options on the iPhone XR.

Qualcomm: It looks like Apple may be trying to get employees from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) to join its ranks, reports Bloomberg. The company is currently putting out job notices for wireless hardware and software engineers. These job listings are for employees in the same area as the Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego, Calif. AAPL hasn’t previously recruited these types of employees from this area before.

