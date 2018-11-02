Friday Apple Rumors: AAPL Stops Revealing iPhone Unit Sales

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a change to iPhone sales data. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Sales: Apple is no longer going to list the number of iPhone units that it sells, reports BGR. This announcement was made by the company during its most recent earnings report. The company says that it will still report other details about iPhone sales, but not units sold. AAPL argues that these numbers aren’t as important as they used to be, which is the reason it is no longer listing them.

Election Night: Apple is looking to help keep users up-to-date on the 2018 elections with a new tab in its News app, MacRumors notes. This new tab will take over the place of the 2018 Midterm Elections tab. This change will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Eastern Time on Nov. 6. The new Election Night tab will provide users of the News app with real-time information about the election. Data in the tab will come from the Associated Press.

Battery Life: The battery life of Apple’s smartphones is declining with each new version, reports 9to5Mac. Tests from various groups saw that the battery life of the iPhone diminishes with the launch of a new version. For example, the iPhone X has worse battery life than the iPhone 8. The same is also true when going from the iPhone X to the iPhone XS. The one exception to this rule is the iPhone XR. The battery life decrease likely has to do with more demanding display tech in newer devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.