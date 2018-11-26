Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Working on Kering Employee Apps

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL working on apps for a fashion company.. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Kering Apps: Apple is reportedly working on apps for Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY ) employees to use, reports AppleInsider. According to this report, the tech company is developing the apps as part of an effort to get more companies using iOS devices. The exact details about what these apps will offer to employees of Kering is unknown. AAPL is also refusing to comment on the matter.

Button Patent: AAPL has a patent that may make buttons feel more clickly through cases, 9to5Mac notes. The idea here is that the tech company will use magnets to simulate the distinct clickly feeling of pressing down a button. This is possible by having the magnet on the inside of the case. This will result in it snapping to the buttons when pressed down. This simulates the clicky feeling users get without a case. While the idea is interesting, there’s no way of knowing if it will ever see use.

Cyber Monday: Today is Cyber Monday and that means users can keep an eye out for deal on Apple products, reports MacRumors. Many retailers around the U.S. are offering deep discounts on products and accessories for the tech company’s devices. Many of the deals are similar to those available on Black Friday, which means customers who missed them then get a second chance today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.