Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Working on Pedestrian Maps

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of pedestrian maps. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Pedestrian Maps: Apple is working to expand pedestrian maps for its app, reports AppleInsider. The company has employees collecting travel data for its maps app. This will allow it to provide better directions to pedestrians that are using the app. However, the company notes that the current expansion of pedestrian maps is still limited. It is currently only working on pedestrian maps for California.

iPhone Demand: A recent rumor claims that AAPL is decreasing orders for iPhone devices, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is lowering orders for the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The reason given by the rumor is that the company isn’t seeing as much demand as it was hoping for from customers. While all devices are reportedly seeing production cuts, it is the iPhone XR which will have orders cut the most.

Black Friday: Apple is preparing for a special Black Friday this year with several days of deals, reports 9to5Mac. Rather than just focusing on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the tech company will be offering deals to customers for four days straight. The deals will start on Black Friday and last through Cyber Monday. During this time, customers will be able to get discounts on devices and products sold by the tech company.

