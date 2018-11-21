BZUN: Baozun Stock Soars on Q3 Earnings Beat

Baozun stock was soaring on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

During the third quarter of the year, Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN ) reported earnings per share of 13 cents. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 9 cents from the same period of the year prior. It was also a boon to Baozun stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 11 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Baozun for the third quarter of 2018 came in at $4.28 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $3.21 million reported in the third quarter of the previous year.

Baozun also reported operating income of $5.72 million for the third quarter of the year. The Chinese e-commerce company reported operating income of $4.01 million during the same time last year.

Baozun’s revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $161.73 million. This is up from the company’s revenue of $128.52 million reported in the third quarter of 2017. It was also good news for Baozun stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $158.02 million for the period.

Baozun also took time in its most recent earnings report to provide an outlook for the fourth quarter of 2018. The company is expecting revenue for the period to range from roughly $317.60 million to $321.81 million. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $319.15 million for the fourth quarter of the year.

BZUN stock was up 12% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.