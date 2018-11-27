Bed Bugs at American Eagle? Company Investigates Shoppers’ Claims

Are there bed bugs at American Eagle (NYSE: AEO )? The company is launching an investigation into such claims.

The idea that there are bed bugs at American Eagle comes from social media claims stating as much. One of these claims is from a woman that says she found bed bugs in a pair of jeans that she bought on Black Friday. AEO says it takes the claims seriously and is investigating the matter.

To be more specific about the claims that there are bed bugs at American Eagle, the woman says she found them at the chain’s store in Port Charlotte, Fla. It might be wise to keep an eye out if you are shopping at that specific location, NBC 2 reports.

It isn’t just this woman that is claiming there are bed bugs at American Eagle. Other social media users have also taken to airing their complaints about such finds online. This includes one woman that says her boyfriend woke up with bite marks on his legs after purchasing clothes from the store.

The issue may not be specific to just American Eagle. Instead, it is possible that the bed bugs are simply a problem at the Port Charlotte mall. Another person online also says they got bed bugs after a trip to the location. However, they claim that the critters that came home with them were from Rue21, Syracuse.com notes.

