We don’t know much about Best Buy Black Friday 2018 (NYSE: BBY ) deals but a few details have been leaked here and there.

One of the few things we know about the retailer’s holiday season is that it will offer “free shipping on everything all season long,” according to its leaked 24-page Toy Book ad scan. The company did say in the ad scan that “special order delivery items, some scheduled delivery items, and items displaying In Store Only or Check Stores are not available for free shipping.”

However, the move is a big one as the company will be a step ahead of its competitors as it promises to extend its free shipping all the way up until Christmas Day, ahead of both Target and Walmart. Here are some of the deals that shoppers can expect from Best Buy Black Friday 2018:

BBY stock is down by about 3.3% Friday afternoon.