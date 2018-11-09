The Best Buy Black Friday ad 2018 (NYSE: BBY ) is finally here and the retail chain has unveiled its deals for the holiday season as it approaches.

Here are 15 of the best deals that you can find from the Best Buy Black Friday ad 2018:

Toshiba 43-inch Class LED 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Fire TV Edition for $129.99 (save $200).

LG 70-inch Class LED UK6190PUB Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $699.99 (save $300).

You can get up to $150 on select iPad Pro Tablets.

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+ with activation on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

You can save up to $250 on MacBook Pro Laptops.

Dell Inspiron Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 15.6-inch touch screen for $399.99 (Save $200).

Save $200 on the Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL with qualified activation.

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Marvel’s Spider-Man Console Bundle – Jet Black for $199.99 (save $100).

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Free Select Xbox One Controller for $429.99.

Amazon Echo Show 1st Generation for $99.99 (Save $130).

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe Bundle for $299.99.

iRobot Roomba 891 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $299.99.

Sony – 1000XM2 Premium Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 (save $150).

Google Home Hub Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $99.99 (Save $49).

Samsung 65-inch Class LED NU6070 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $599.99 (save $200).

BBY stock is down about 2.4% on Friday.