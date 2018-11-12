The Best Buy Black Friday hours 2018 (NYSE: BBY ) are officially out and bargain hunters have plenty to be excited about because the retail chain has plenty of great deals that you can access beginning on Thanksgiving Day, much like every other major retailer in the U.S.

There is tons of pressure on major retailers such as this one to start selling products at a huge discount on Thanksgiving Day in order to get a head start over the competition for Black Friday shopping, although most of its major competitors have already changed its hours as well, meaning the move is necessary to simply keep up with the competition.

The company said that the Best Buy Black Friday hours 2018 will begin as early as Thanksgiving Day, which falls on November 22 this year, at 5 p.m. in your local store. This means that if you’d like to get gifts before everyone else in your town, consider driving up one time zone ahead to beat them to it.

Best Buy stores will close at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day before reopening again on Black Friday at 8 a.m., which is when most of the shopping will take place as the stores will be open all day.

BBY stock is falling a fraction of a percentage on Monday to kick off the week.