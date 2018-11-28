BOX StockThe cloud content management and file sharing services provider said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share. Analysts were calling for the company to bring in an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

Box added that its revenue for its third quarter of the fiscal year tallied up to $155.9 million, which marked a 20% increase compared to the company’s sales from its third quarter of its fiscal 2017. Analysts were projecting the cloud content management provider to amass revenue of $154.6 million for the period.

The company also increased its revenue guidance for 2018 as the high end of its outlook is now $609.2 million, ahead the previous outlook of $608 million.