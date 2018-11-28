Box stock (NYSE: BOX ) is up after the bell on Wednesday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day, which came in ahead of what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate.

The cloud content management and file sharing services provider said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share. Analysts were calling for the company to bring in an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research. Box added that its revenue for its third quarter of the fiscal year tallied up to $155.9 million, which marked a 20% increase compared to the company’s sales from its third quarter of its fiscal 2017. Analysts were projecting the cloud content management provider to amass revenue of $154.6 million for the period. The company also increased its revenue guidance for 2018 as the high end of its outlook is now $609.2 million, ahead the previous outlook of $608 million.

BOX stock is up about 2.3% after the bell on Wednesday following the company’s quarterly earnings results, which came in ahead of what analysts were calling for as the company’s loss was narrower than what Wall Street projected. The company’s shares had been gaining nearly 4.5% during regular trading hours on the day as the company geared up to report for its latest period.