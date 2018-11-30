Can YOU Pick the Best Stock and Best ETF for 2019?

As 2018 draws to a close, we here at InvestorPlace have begun to turn our eyes toward the marks of the holidays — Wall Street taking a couple days off, parties with way too many cookies and the InvestorPlace.com Best Stocks and Best ETFs contests.

As you may or may not be aware, InvestorPlace.com invites a handful of stock experts to make their picks at the end of each year and then tracks them throughout the following year in a fun, friendly competition to see who has the best combination of market smarts and plain old luck. This year, it’s looking like Tracey Ryniec, from Zacks, has run away with the Best Stocks contest with her pick of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY ). Other years, the winner came down to the wire — in 2016, Charles Sizemore’s pick Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE ) came from far behind in the final quarter to take the win.

And two years ago, we decided to add a new twist to the contest — we started asking you, our readers, for your opinion on what would dominate the following year. The most popular pick that hadn’t already been claimed would be put up against the experts.

How well has the readers’ choice done? So far, pretty good. I feel like we have a really knowledgeable reader base, and that has been borne out by the results — this year the readers’ Best Stocks pick, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), has been hanging around the top five all year. Meanwhile the Best ETFs pick, PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ ), is actually leading that contest right now, and has been for a while.

Not too shabby.

Add Your Voice to the Best Stock and Best ETF Picks

So what will you pick as the best stock this year? You could go with Amazon for a third straight year. The growth story is undeniable, even as the law of large numbers starts to catch up with it. How about an energetic newcomer, like iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ ) or Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI )? Maybe you foresee a pot stocks revolution taking Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC ) or Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY ) to the top.

And what about on the ETFs side? Maybe play it safe with a bonds ETF — or live dangerously with junk bonds? Bet on growth in emerging markets, or a resurgence in tech? Maybe something a little weirder with a catchy ticker, like the Janus Obesity ETF (NASDAQ: SLIM ) or the Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA: GAMR ).

Please vote for your picks at our survey, and the top vote-earners not already chosen for the contest will be featured alongside the expert picks in our 2019 contests. And rest assured, if the top pick is already claimed by one of the contestants, we’ll let you know so you can follow that pick as well.

We will be closing the voting on Dec. 9. Good luck and pick well!

As of this writing, Jessica Loder did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.