Why Canada Goose Stock Is Flying Today

Canada Goose stock was flying high on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS ) reported earnings per share of 35 cents for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 22 cents from the same time last year. It was also good news for Canada Goose stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 19 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Canada Goose for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 came in at $37.71 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $28.03 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Canada Goose’s earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of the year also includes operating income of $49.11 million. The winter clothing manufacturer reported operating income of $36.42 million during the same period of the year prior.

Canada Goose also reported revenue of $174.02 million for its fiscal second quarter of 2019. This is up from the the company’s revenue of $130.19 million reported in the fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to Canada Goose Stock by coming in the above analysts’ revenue estimate of $150 million.

Canada Goose’s most recent earnings report also has the company updating its guidance for the fiscal full year of 2019. The company is now expecting an earnings per share increase of at least 40% and a revenue increase of at least 30% for the period.

GOOS stock was up 15% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.