Chick-fil-A Delivery Rolls Out Nationwide

Chick-fil-A delivery is a thing now and it means customers never have to leave home again.

Source: Shutterstock

Chick-fil-A delivery is now available across the U.S. for customers that live within 10 minutes of a location. This limit is to make sure that the food remains of high quality when it arrives at the customers’ door.

The Chick-fil-A delivery program doesn’t have the company directly sending orders to customers. Instead, it is teaming up with food delivery service DoorDash to make sure that customers get their orders.

Customers looking to take advantage of Chick-fil-A delivery also don’t have to worry about what is available through the offer. The restaurant chain notes that all menu items are available for delivery through DoorDash.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s Senior Vice President and CMO, said in a statement. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

The launch of Chick-fil-A delivery also includes a special promotion through DoorDash. The first 200,000 customers to order $5 or more worth of food get free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches. The offer requires customers to order through the DoorDash app and use the code “CFADELIVERY” to get the free chicken sandwiches. It is also only available in participating cities and has a limit of one per customer.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.