CVS Stock Heads Higher on Healthy Q3 Earnings

CVS stock was on the rise Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

CVS (NYSE: CVS ) reported earnings per share of $1.73 for the third quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.50 from the third quarter of 2017. It was also a boon to CVS stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.71 for the period.

Net income reported by CVS for the third quarter of 2018 came in at $1.39 billion. This is better than the company’s net income of $1.29 billion that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

CVS’ earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes operating profit of $2.35 billion. The health care company’s operating profit reported during the same time last year was $2.50 billion.

Revenue reported by CVS during its earnings report for the third quarter of the year was $47.27 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $46.18 billion reported in the third quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for CVS stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $47.20 billion for the quarter.

CVS also took time during its most recent earnings report to reaffirm its outlook for the full year of 2018. It is still expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $6.98 to $7.08. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings per share of $7.04 for the period.

CVS stock was up 4% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.