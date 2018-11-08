Disney earnings (NYSE: DIS ) were released late in the day on Thursday and the company announced that its latest quarterly figures came in ahead of what the Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for, helping to lift DIS stock up after the bell ahead of Friday’s action.

The media entertainment giant said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, topping its year-ago adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share. Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Disney added that its revenue came in at $14.31 billion for the period, handily topping its year-ago sales of $12.78 billion, while also besting the Wall Street consensus estimate of $13.73 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company’s studio business experienced revenue growth of 50% year-over-year.

The media giant said that its media and networks revenue reached $5.96 billion, ahead of the $5.70 billion that analysts were calling for, according to StreetAccount. Disney’s parks and resorts revenue tallied up to $5.07 billion, missing the $5.08 billion that StreetAccount called for.

The company’s studio revenue reached $2.15 billion and its consumer and interactive sales were $1.12 billion, beating the StreetAccount revenue guidances of $1.78 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. For the fiscal year, the company posted earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $59.43 billion.

Refinitiv saw Disney bringing in adjusted profit of $6.94 per share and revenue of $58.87 billion.

DIS stock fell about 0.9% during regular trading hours on Thursday in anticipation of the media giant’s quarterly results, which helped to lift Disney shares up more than 1.8% after the bell.