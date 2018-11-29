Dollar Tree Earnings: DLTR Stock Jumps on Q3 Earnings Beat

Dollar Tree earnings for the third quarter of 2018 sent DLTR stock on its way up Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR ) reported earnings per share of $1.18 for the third quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.01 from the same time last year. It was also a boon to DLTR stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.14 for the quarter.

During the Dollar Tree earnings report for the third quarter of 2018, the company reported net income of $281.80 million. This is up from the company’s net income of $239.90 million reported in the third quarter of the previous year.

Operating income reported in the Dollar Tree earnings report for the third quarter of the year came in at $387.80 million. The discount retailer’s operating income from the same period of the year prior was $425.20 million.

The Dollar Tree earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 also includes revenue of $5.54 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $5.32 billion reported in the third quarter of 2017. However, it just misses analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.55 billion for the period, but couldn’t keep DLTR stock down today.

Dollar Tree also updated its 2018 outlook in its most recent earnings report. It is now expecting earnings per share between $4.86 and $4.95 on revenue ranging from $22.72 billion to $22.83 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.49 on revenue of $22.90 billion for the year.

DLTR stock was up 5% as of Thursday afternoon, but is down 23% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.