Domino’s Pizza Deal: How to Get 50% Off

An amazing Domino’s Pizza deal allows customers to order pizza with a 50% discount.

Source: Shutterstock

Customers looking to take advantage of the special deal from Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) don’t have to do much. All that they need to do to get the special Domino’s Pizza deal is order online through the company’s website, mobile app or via Domino’s AnyWare.

This opens up a large variety of devices for customers to order pizza from. Not only does it include computers, but also smartphones running iOS, Android and Windows Phone 8. It also supports smarthome devices, such as Google Home and Alexa.

It is also important to note that customers can only get the special 50% off Domino’s Pizza deal when ordering items at menu prices. This means that customers can’t combine deals when ordering online to get pizza for less than 50%.

The special Domino’s Pizza deal is the pizza chain’s way of celebrating Cyber Monday. However, that doesn’t mean that customers can only take advantage of the order today. The company says that it will be offering the discount to customers order online from Nov. 26, 2018 through Dec. 2, 2018. That’s almost a full week of 50% off on pizza.

“Cyber Monday is a huge day for online shoppers, and now it’s a huge day for pizza lovers as well,” Jenny Fouracre, a spokeswoman for Domino’s Pizza, said in a statement. “The online deals don’t stop at the retail level – now hungry shoppers can get a great deal on their pizza too.”

