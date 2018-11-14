Drinkworks Home Bar is a new creation from Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP ) that will allow you to make alcoholic drinks from a machine that is similar to your traditional coffee-making Keurig.

The company teamed up with Anheuser-Busch in order to develop a pod-based drink maker that can make cocktails, beer, mixers and more. The Drinkworks Home Bar will set you back $299 and each pod will cost $3.99 individually or $15.99 for four.

The company said that the machine is making 24 drinks available to consumers in the form of pods, including Moscow Mules, Mojitos, Long Island Iced Teas and more. Keurig added that there are “many more to come” in the coming years in addition to the first 24.

“We set out to reinvent the entire drinking experience,” Nathaniel Davis, company CEO and president, said in a statement. The move marks an extension of Keurig’s initiative to expand on its brand with new product lines, which began in January 2018 when the company merged with Dr Pepper to create a combined corporation that rakes in roughly $11 billion in annual revenues.

The Drinkworks Home Bar machine and pods will eventually receive a widespread release, but they are only available for customers in St. Louis for the time being. These can be found through an online pre-order or through select physical retailers.

KDP stock is down about 0.6% on Wednesday.