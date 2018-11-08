Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Dropbox Stock Soared After Hours on Q3 Earnings Beat

Dropbox Stock Soared After Hours on Q3 Earnings Beat

DBX stock fell during regular trading hours Thursday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Dropbox stock (NASDAQ:DBX) is skyrocketing late in the day Thursday as the file-sharing service provider posted its latest quarterly earnings results, which topped what analysts were calling for by a decent margin.

Dropbox StockThe San Francisco-based company said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, its net losses tallied up to $5.8 million, which amounted to a penny per share. The figure was an improvement over the company’s losses from the year-ago quarter of $14.1 million, or 7 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Dropbox posted earnings of $45 million, or 11 cents per share, nearly doubling the company’s year-ago net income of $23.5 million, or 7 cents per share. The Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for the file-sharing app operator to amass adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The company also said that for its third quarter, its revenue reached $360.3 million, a 26% increase compared to its year-ago quarter. The figure was also ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $352.8 million in sales, according to what analysts polled by FactSet projected from Dropbox’s period.

Revenue growth did decline year-over-year to 26% from 27%, while the company’s free cash flow was $120 million by the end of the period.

Dropbox stock soared more than 8.8% after the bell on Thursday as the file-sharing service provider unveiled a strong earnings showing for its third quarter. DBX shares had been sliding about 1.1% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results.

