3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Investors were hoping the earnings calendar would save the market … and it didn’t happen. Earnings reports this season have been impressive and yet U.S. stocks have fallen.

The S&P 500, since Oct. 3, has declined over 6%. Yet, earnings season has been notably strong. According to the Financial Times, as of Wednesday, the average S&P 500 component had posted earnings growth of 26.3% year-over-year. More than 75% of the companies in the index beat consensus estimates.

But as of last Friday, even those beats on average had led to a 1.5% decline in trading during the following session. Broad investor concerns about the future — tariff impacts, global growth, and valuation — have more than offset strong numbers in the past. And recent post-earnings declines at major companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) have only added to those concerns.

With the earnings calendar much thinner this week, those forward-looking fears could take center stage. But there still are a few key earnings reports out there in important sectors. The volatile chip sector will hope for good news from one of its giants. A pharmacy giant will discuss a major acquisition and try and keep a rally going.

And a global gaming leader will try and reverse a long, steep slide. These three earnings reports aren’t likely to move the market at this point – that clearly seems too much to ask.

CVS Health (CVS)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Nov. 6, before market open

The third quarter report on Tuesday morning will be the most important from CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) in years, for two key reasons. First, CVS finally received approval for its takeover of insurer Aetna (NYSE: AET ). The plans for the combined company – and the likely timing of the deal’s closing – will be a key focus of the post-earnings conference call.

Secondly, CVS stock is trying to rally – from both a short-term and long-term standpoint. CVS stock touched a four-year low earlier this year, but managed to bounce rather nicely. The rally hit a speed bump earlier this month, however, before resuming over the past few sessions.

To keep that rally going, CVS needs a good quarter. Rival Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) posted a solid fiscal Q4 earlier this month – and sits just off a 52-week high as a result. Solid numbers and a strong outlook could result in more upside for CVS stock, and support my bullish call on the stock back in September.

A disappointing earnings report, however, would be big trouble. Investors aren’t yet convinced on the Aetna merger to begin with. Laying the debt from that acquisition on top of a questionable legacy business changes the story surrounding CVS stock. And it almost certainly means an end to the rally of the last few months.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7, after market close

Gaming stocks like Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) have been absolutely hammered of late. Before a recent rally – including a 12% bounce on Thursday – WYNN stock had lost more than half of its value just since June 1. The combination of cyclical fears and exposure to the key hub of Macau has led earnings multiples to compress – despite results that haven’t been all that bad.

Earnings from fellow Macau plays Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO ) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ) haven’t been quite enough to change sentiment. But Wynn’s high-end exposure in both Macau and Las Vegas could move the needle. Contribution from the newly opened resort outside Boston offers another catalyst.

Wynn desperately needs a good report here and so does the sector. Good earnings may not be enough to turn WYNN back toward $200 – but they can help. Bad earnings mean the selloff of the last few months may resume again.

Source: Shutterstock

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7, after market close

Semiconductor stocks haven’t performed as badly as gaming stocks – but it’s been a rough few months in that space as well. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) saw a big rally after fighting off a takeover attempt from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ), albeit with some help. But after moving from $50 to $75, QCOM stock has given back about half of its gains.

Personally, I’m still not sold on QCOM, as I wrote back in September. But the company has an opportunity on Wednesday. Chip stocks have rebounded sharply in the last few sessions, suggesting that the recent selloff may have gone too far. Qualcomm’s battle with Apple is starting to look like a stalemate – or at least stable enough for investors to focus on other, more attractive, parts of the business. The rollout of 5G wireless could be a catalyst, and gets closer with every passing quarter.

So Qualcomm, too, has a big report on Wednesday. And it’s one that could have an impact on the entire semiconductor sector as well. A solid quarter supports the idea that recent cyclical fears have gone too far. Any weakness from Qualcomm, though, could lead investors to sell not just QCOM, but other semiconductor stocks as well.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.