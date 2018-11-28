Wednesday Apple Rumors: ECG App Coming to Apple Watch Series 4

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an ECG app coming to the Watch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

ECG App: A recent leak claims that Apple will release an ECG app for its smartwatch, reports MacRumors. According to this leak, the tech company is planning to bring the ECG app to the Watch Series 4 when watchOS 5.1.2 is made available to the general public. The current version of watchOS 5.1.2 is still in beta testing for developers. The source of this leak is a training letter for the company’s retail employees.

iOS 12.0.1: AAPL is no longer signing iOS 12.0.1, 9to5Mac notes. This means that users can no longer download the iOS 12.0.1 update for their devices from the tech company. This comes after the release of newer iOS updates, such as iOS 12.1. There is also currently a version of iOS 12.1.1 that is in beta testing. This is typical of the company as it rotates out old updates for newer ones over time.

Passcode Hacking: A new service claims that it can crack the passcode on any iPhone, reports AppleInsider. This service is from DriveSavers, which is a data recovery company. The service is available to use by the public. However, it is still unknown how much the service costs. The company is also promising that it will verify customers so as not to give thieves access to a stolen iPhone’s information.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.