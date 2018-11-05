Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 9 Election Day 2018 Images to Post on Social Media

9 Election Day 2018 Images to Post on Social Media

Every vote counts so get out there and vote

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2OsfQAA

We have compiled nine of the best Election Day 2018 images for you to post on social media sites as the big day approaches.

Election Day 2018 ImagesTomorrow will be Tuesday, November 6, which marks the day of the midterm elections as we all have an opportunity to make changes to who represents us in the House, Senate and Congress. Voting is one of the most important duties we have in this country because it helps to shape our lives, the lives of our children and the lives of our loved ones.

Plus, we all have a voice in the matter so we’re hoping you will all be inspired to share these images on your favorite social media sites and encourage your friends to vote.

Check them out.


Election Day 2018

Election Day 2018
Source: Pixabay

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day Images
Source: Wikipedia

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day images
Source: Pixabay

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day 2018 images
Source: Army

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day
Source: Air Force

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day 2018 images
Source: Dobbins

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day
Source: Max Pixel

 


Election Day 2018

Election Day images
Source: Don Denver

 

 

