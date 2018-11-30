The Old Farmers Almanac winter 2018 predictions are here and there’s plenty to be excited about.

If you’re not a fan of the cold, you’ll be excited to hear that we will have above-average temperatures almost everywhere across the U.S. This cold season will also see a decline in the amount of snow that the country will experience, but we will have more rain than usual.

The Southwest will be an exception in the temperature front as this region of the country will experience a colder-than-normal winter season. Part of the reason why the publication expects the forecast to be milder than expected is because there will be an arrival of a weak El Niño, which will halt cold air masses from sticking around in the north.

There will not be an above-normal level of precipitation everywhere in the country though as the Southeast, southern California, the country’s midsection and parts of Alaska and Hawaii will experience normal or below-normal rain. We will get more snow than usual in a few places, including the interior West and the midsection of the nation.

The nation will experience a lower amount of solar activity than usual, but there are other factors that will play a role in keeping the winter temperatures above normal.

What will you be doing this winter season?